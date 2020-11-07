Opponents of I-45 project rally against expansion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of Stop TxDOT I-45 are set to rally Saturday on the White Oak Bayou green space starting at noon because they believe the I-45 expansion project will be harmful to communities in and around downtown.
"It's really about the people, the people that live here," said Susan Graham, the founder of Stop TxDOT.
The group's biggest concern is that expansion will displace people and businesses. They said they believe the expansion would continue the history of systemic racism due to urban planning.
The project would expand I-45 around downtown and connecting freeways.
TxDOT has said, though, they work with people to help them relocate and pay them a fair market price for their property.
"We work with folks," said Danny Perez, the spokesperson for TxDOT. "We're not just going to go in and say we need the property. It's an effort to make sure we're working with folks in the community."
Several community leaders will be at the rally Saturday until it ends at 2 p.m.
