Traffic

Opponents of I-45 project rally against expansion

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of Stop TxDOT I-45 are set to rally Saturday on the White Oak Bayou green space starting at noon because they believe the I-45 expansion project will be harmful to communities in and around downtown.

SEE RELATED STORY: Here's what TxDOT says about putting parts of I-45 underground and flooding

"It's really about the people, the people that live here," said Susan Graham, the founder of Stop TxDOT.

The group's biggest concern is that expansion will displace people and businesses. They said they believe the expansion would continue the history of systemic racism due to urban planning.

The project would expand I-45 around downtown and connecting freeways.

TxDOT has said, though, they work with people to help them relocate and pay them a fair market price for their property.

"We work with folks," said Danny Perez, the spokesperson for TxDOT. "We're not just going to go in and say we need the property. It's an effort to make sure we're working with folks in the community."

Several community leaders will be at the rally Saturday until it ends at 2 p.m.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontxdotconstructionfreewaytrafficrally
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden apparent winner in PA; Win makes him president-elect
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Grocery stores limit products again
Man shot in face during SW Houston neighbor dispute
Carjacker caught moments after heist at East Freeway McDonald's
Missing Beaumont man believed to be in danger
Judge upholds El Paso business restrictions amid virus surge
Show More
Man found shot to death inside car in W. Houston
Cool start, beautiful day
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Trump, GOP test out rallying cry: Count the 'legal' votes
More TOP STORIES News