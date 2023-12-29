1 in custody after bailing out of stolen vehicle during chase in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been detained following the end of a chase of a presumed stolen vehicle on Friday afternoon in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers began trailing a vehicle in the 880 block of Lockwood shortly before 2 p.m.

Officials said officers did not immediately get behind the car and only followed from a distance.

A chopper with HPD assisted in the pursuit until it stopped around 2:20 p.m.

The driver then bailed on foot in a wooded area near Kuykendahl Road and Ella Boulevard before eventually being captured and taken into custody.

ABC13's SkyEye arrived at the scene, where the suspect could be seen sitting in an HPD cruiser, receiving treatment from medical personnel with the door open.

A white SUV, the suspected stolen car, could be seen parked in the left lane of the road with several police cars behind it.

There is no word at this time on if charges will be filed.