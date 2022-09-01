Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The discovery of malnourished dogs in The Woodlands led to the bust of a fraudulent business that claimed to transport dogs across the country, officials said.

A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the traffic stop, the deputy made the gruesome discovery of multiple injured and malnourished dogs, one of which reportedly had a back injury with exposed flesh consistent with a chemical burn.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

MCSO said the dogs were in kennels filled with their own urine and feces, with no food or water.

Houston-natives Tiara Alsaid, 26, and a man who was with her were both detained.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the Houston Police Department had multiple cases involving Alsaid for allegedly running a business that claims to transport dogs cross-country, but instead sells them.

Alsaid would steal the dogs and sell them instead of ever delivering them to their correct destination, according to HPD.

Investigators discovered that the dogs found in the U-Haul were stolen and worth thousands of dollars.

The animals were seized until their rightful owners could be located, MCSO said.

Alsaid was arrested on multiple charges, including theft, animal cruelty, and multiple drug warrants out of various counties, deputies said. The man who was with her was arrested for an unrelated possession of marijuana charge.

For more on this story, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.