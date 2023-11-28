Small plumbing company owner devastated by alleged thief who crashed his truck in police chase

A truck from Genesis Plumbing Repair, a small plumbing company, was stolen near Jones Road and destroyed at the end of a chase on the Grand Parkway.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy police chased down the driver of a stolen truck for 12 miles before he lost control and rolled the vehicle on Grand Parkway. The truck belongs to the owner of a new plumbing business, who said he lost everything that was inside, which he needs to provide for his wife and children.

Larry Street said the theft happened last Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m. when he met with a potential client in northwest Houston on Jones Road near Cypress North Houston.

"The manager of the corner store told me there was a car circling around the parking lot. They were Christmas shopping for some cars, and they got mine. I watched their surveillance footage, and in less than 30 seconds, they popped the passenger side door, hopped over, and were gone," Street said.

Dashcam video provided by a witness showed the stolen truck driving the wrong way on Saturday on Kingsland Boulevard and Cobia Drive.

Charging documents said Katy police also spotted the vehicle that same day and tried to stop him. But according to details shared in probable cause court, the suspect, Justin Ramsey, allegedly took officers on a chase for 12 miles before losing control of the truck and rolling it on Grand Parkway.

Street said the crash totaled his truck and he's been unable to recover anything stolen, including all of the equipment and tools he needs for his business of two years, Genesis Plumbing Repair. He also used the truck as his primary mode of transportation.

"(I'm) just torn inside. I've worked extremely hard and definitely smart to do what I do and provide for my family and kids. So (I'm) just beyond devastated. I really can't put it into words. There's really nothing more to explain than (I'm) just sad," Street said. "How am I going to bring in money for them as well as the company and employees?"

Ramsey made an appearance in probable cause court Sunday for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at a total of $10,000 for the two charges.

The accused vehicle thief does have a prior criminal history and was out on bond for misdemeanor theft in Harris County at the time of this incident.

Street told ABC13 that the loss is tough for his business and family to experience during Thanksgiving week. He is waiting to hear back from insurance on whether they'll receive any compensation. In the meantime, he is working on recuperating what he needs to maintain the clientele that he worked "so hard to build."

"I'm just taking everything day by day. I'm asking customers to please be patient with me. We'll get to you as soon as we can. All I can really ask for right now is word of mouth. I'm not asking for no handouts. I'm asking to earn some money and some business," he said.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.