Stolen bird worth $10K returned to owner

MISSING: a beautiful and rare blue hyacinth macaw named Grover was stolen from his home in the Rice Military area this weekend. The owner is offering $10K for the bird’s safe return. #BringGroverHome @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Lk0U1MMrse — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) July 23, 2018

A bird worth $10,000 was returned its owner after being stolen from a dance studio in the Heights.Shawn Welling says his blue macaw named, Grover, was stolen from his atrium around 8:50 p.m. Friday. Both doors to the cage were open and the bird's food bowl was placed on top.Grover has been part of his family for 13 years.Surveillance video was able to capture Welling's dog barking at the intruder.The owner of the bird told ABC13 that Grover is like one of their family members.The family offered a $10,000 reward for its return. The bird was returned Monday afternoon.