Man who stole HFD ambulance caught ordering food at Jack in the Box, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say they caught a man who tried to steal an ambulance while he was seen ordering food at a southwest Houston Jack in the Box.It happened in the 6100 block of Ludington Drive Thursday night.According to the Houston Police Department, the ambulance was stolen while HFD first responders were out on a service call at a nearby apartment complex.Police say the man jumped in the ambulance and drove off."Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights," read a tweet posted by HPD.The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.