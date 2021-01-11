CHICAGO -- Stimulus checks have been sent out to millions of people, but many will actually be getting their payment via a debit card.
Last year, many people received their stimulus payment via direct deposit or a check in the mail so these debit cards are going to be new for a lot of people.
They will come in a white envelope, which displays the U.S. Treasury seal and "Economic Impact Payment Card" in the return address. The envelope also states that it contains "important information about their Economic Impact Payment."
People who get the debit cards in the mail will have to call to activate them.
You'll be asked to validate your identity by providing the last six digits of their Social Security number. You'll also be asked to create a 4-digit PIN required for ATM transactions, automated assistance, and to hear balance information.
The Department of Treasury says recipients can use their debit cards for free anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted to make purchases.
So who will get these debit cards? The government says some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check.
So bottom line if you haven't received your second payment and your eligible for one, you'll definitely want to check your mail regularly.
For more information, visit the IRS website.
Stimulus check update: Here's what debit cards for second stimulus payment will look like
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More