Stepfather shot and killed during argument with 2 men outside home in Crosby, deputies say

The stepdad reportedly got into an argument with two men who came home with his teenage stepdaughters. Investigators believe they had an ongoing dispute.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A stepfather was shot and killed outside his home in Crosby after he confronted two men, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators think the 48-year-old victim had an ongoing dispute with the men who were hanging out with his teenage stepdaughters.

The shooting happened in the middle of the street in a neighborhood off Spectacled Bear Lane and Kodiak Brown Bear Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies said the teen girls -- 16 and 17 years old -- came home with two men in a white Chevy Impala.

That's when the stepdad came outside and confronted them, deputies said.

The details of what the argument was about are unclear, but investigators said things escalated quickly.

A fight broke out between the dad and one of the men, and that's when deputies believe one of the men pulled out a gun.

The stepdad was shot at least once. First responders arrived and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As for the two suspects, deputies said they took off in the white Impala.

Several witnesses reportedly saw everything that happened.

"The complainant's wife was inside and witnessed it, and we also had several individuals on the street who were outside at the time who witnessed it," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "As of right now, we're mainly working on identifying those suspects."

The teen girls are cooperating with investigators, HCSO officials said.

Surveillance video in the area has been helpful to investigators, deputies said.

