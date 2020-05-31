Man shot to death by step-daughter in apparent self-defense

It happened on the 2400 block of Spring Rain Drive around 6:15 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to the 2400 Spring Rain Dr, where a male has died after being shot. Homicide investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/h5LYgV9H71— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 31, 2020
Sergeant Jason Brown said it was being looked at as a possible self-defense shooting.
Investigators interviewed the victim's step-daughter, in her 20s, and will present the case to prosecutors to consider whether charges will be filed.
It is unknown what led to the shooting.
Press briefing from Homicide Sergeant Jason Brown on fatal shooting at 2400 Spring Rain Dr. #HouNews https://t.co/pDmnbH6sH1— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 31, 2020