Man shot to death by step-daughter in apparent self-defense

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex may be a case of self-defense, investigators said.

It happened on the 2400 block of Spring Rain Drive around 6:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.



Sergeant Jason Brown said it was being looked at as a possible self-defense shooting.

Investigators interviewed the victim's step-daughter, in her 20s, and will present the case to prosecutors to consider whether charges will be filed.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

