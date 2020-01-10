Steering wheel may be to blame for Gulf Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver involved in an early morning crash south of downtown believes his steering wheel may be to blame.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway at the Highway 59 split on Friday. The man was driving a Ford pickup southbound when he turned his wheels to the right, police said.

Instead of veering, the truck went straight and crashed into plastic construction barrels at a concrete divider. The man was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries wasn't immediately known.

A tow truck operator was seen holding the steering wheel during the recovery process, but it wasn't clear if the wheel became separated during the crash or was pulled from the vehicle later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashaccidenttraffic accidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Tire barreling through restaurant's window nearly hits employee
Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani among this year's rodeo performers
Child falls out of crib at Pearland daycare
California bill would end virginity tests on women
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits
Major entrance ramp to Galleria to close for 2 months
'I got something for you' | Cops shoot suspect approaching truck
Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
More TOP STORIES News