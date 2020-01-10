Steering wheel may be to blame for Gulf Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver involved in an early morning crash south of downtown believes his steering wheel may be to blame.It happened around 3:15 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway at the Highway 59 split on Friday. The man was driving a Ford pickup southbound when he turned his wheels to the right, police said.Instead of veering, the truck went straight and crashed into plastic construction barrels at a concrete divider. The man was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries wasn't immediately known.A tow truck operator was seen holding the steering wheel during the recovery process, but it wasn't clear if the wheel became separated during the crash or was pulled from the vehicle later.