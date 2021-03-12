'Station 19,' 'Grey's Anatomy' return with primetime crossover event

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10407551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actor Jesse Williams talks to On The Red Carpet about the return of "Grey's Anatomy" and his new trivia gaming app, Ya Tú Sabes.

Prepare for some major drama because "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" are returning to ABC Thursday with a big crossover event.As the shows return, they will continue to tackle storylines that mirror real life, including the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice issues."We need to have these conversations that are hard and uncomfortable sometimes to get somewhere collectively," said "Station 19" star Boris Kodjoe.In the winter finale of "Station 19," two Black firefighters were arrested following an altercation with the police."We'll find out what that means going forward and how to address some of the escalations that come with this very volatile relationship between police and especially the Black community," Kodjoe said.Audiences will also see what happens when the stars of "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" once again team up for a television event. The 2-hour event will include danger, kidnapping and even torture."Just keep your tissues handy, right? Just keep them close," Kodjoe advised. "There's always going to be crying. There's always going to be laughter and there's always going to be heartwarming moments.""Grey's Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams is always excited to have these two shows join forces."It's really cool to be able to overlap with 'Station 19' and have the traumas that they bring in become our patients and we can track folks down in both episodes," Williams said. "It's really working out really well."The fate of Meredith, played by "Grey's" leading lady, Ellen Pompeo, has been in question this season due to her health. Viewers have been treated with dream sequences featuring Pompeo and some former cast mates. Are more surprise guests in store for this season?"I'd be surprised if we don't have a couple more cool visitors," Williams teased.