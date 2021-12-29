These are the 25 states raising the minimum wage in 2022

- Arizona: $12.80
- California: $15.00
- Colorado: $12.56
- Connecticut: $14.00 (effective July 1)
- Delaware: $10.50
- Florida: $11.00 (effective Sept. 30)
- Illinois: $12.00
- Maine: $12.75
- Maryland: $12.50
- Massachusetts: $14.25
- Michigan: $9.87
- Minnesota: $10.33
- Missouri: $11.15
- Montana: $9.20
- Nevada: $10.50 (effective July 1)
- New Jersey: $13.00
- New Mexico: $11.50
- New York: $13.20
- Ohio: $9.30
- Oregon: $13.50
- Rhode Island: $12.25
- South Dakota: $9.95
- Vermont: $12.55
- Virginia: $11.00
- Washington state: $14.49
- Washington, D.C.: TBD (D.C.'s minimum wage progressively increases each July in proportion to the increase in the Consumer Price Index.)
Workers in certain professions and ages and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.
The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.
According to the EPI, the federal minimum wage applies in the following 20 states: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee have no minimum-wage laws. Georgia and Wyoming both set $5.15 as the state minimum wage, meaning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 applies in most cases.
Click here for more information from the United States Department of Labor about the current minimum wage in states across the nation.