This state park near Houston is perfect for your quarantine vacation

One option that Americans are choosing in the era of social distancing is a trip to state parks. With a staggering 8,565 state parks nationwide, locals have myriad options for safe travel. Now, a new survey ranks those scenic getaways, and two beloved Texas spots rank high on its list.
HomeToGo has unveiled its 2020 US State Park Index, which ranks and scores 20 state parks across the U.S. Palo Duro Canyon State Park (near Amarillo) lands at No. 2 on the list, while the Houston-area Brazos Bend State Park follows at No. 3.
WATCH: Memorial Park Conservancy unveils what will be the first project completed as part of the 2015 Memorial Park master plan
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.