On The Red Carpet celebrates Star Wars Day with special 'May the Fourth' episode

On The Red Carpet celebrates Star Wars Day with a special 'May the Fourth' episode, breaking down all the biggest news from Star Wars Celebration.

We've got the latest Star Wars scoop straight from the biggest stars in the galaxy.

LOS ANGELES -- Happy Star Wars Day to one and all. On The Red Carpet has a treat for you!

We're taking you to Star Wars Celebration in London for a sneak peek at the upcoming Star Wars shows and movies.

From "Ahsoka" to "Andor," "The Acolyte" and beyond, George Pennacchio talks to all the stars in the Star Wars galaxy about the big news, major announcements and all things Star Wars.

Plus, we'll show you the latest Star Wars collectibles and what's new in the Star Wars world at Disney parks.

Watch the video above to hear from Daisy Ridley, Rosario Dawson, Diego Luna, Jon Favreau, Katee Sackhoff, Jude Law and more.

You can also catch "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Star Wars" on our streaming channel throughout the day on May the Fourth.