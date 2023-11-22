Star of Hope helped mother and widow Sabrina Williams with a life-changing donation for her seven children and three grandkids in Katy.

Katy mom of 7 receives Thanksgiving donation after losing her husband: 'God blesses me every day'

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a blessing before Thanksgiving - a Katy mom of seven with three grandchildren got an incredible surprise.

Sabrina Williams lost her husband earlier this year, and it has been difficult for her to maintain the household. She's a former Star of Hope client, and she decided to reach out to them for just a little help this holiday.

The Williams family not only got their entire house full of furniture, but they also got a fully cooked Thanksgiving meal for lunch on Wednesday.

"God blesses me every day. That's what's got me going," she said in tears. "Because I have not been able to grieve, I don't have me time. It's all about family now."

She was in tears, full of joy, and truly taken aback.

All of this was made possible thanks to incredible partnerships between the Star of Hope, Bell Furniture, and Kings Down Mattresses.

"This is where I would rather be," Meredith Cope, a sales representative for Kings Down Mattress, said. "We don't get to see all the good things."

"This is exactly why we do this," Nazila Mollai with Bell Furniture said. "The joy and the smiles we see."

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.