Sugar Land police are actively involved in a standoff at a Buc-ee's parking lot in Richmond.Police say the standoff started off as a road rage incident that happened between a man and an off-duty officer.According to authorities, the altercation continued to the Buc-ee's parking lot in the 1200 block of Crabb River Road, where the man allegedly pulled a gun on the officer.Investigators say the man is refusing to get out of his vehicle.