Family says Stafford road rage shooting victim was heading into work at medical center

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after she was gunned down on her drive to work at the Texas Medical Center. Fort Bend County deputies are looking for the shooter in what they are calling a road rage incident.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of 5th Street in Stafford, deputies said.

The wife of the victim told ABC13 that her loved one was 57-year-old Deena Neal.

Neal was about five minutes from her home when it happened. She worked as a lab tech at Kelsey-Seybold but never made it in.

Her wife says she last spoke to Neal before she left and found it odd that she never texted to let her know she made it to work. It was about 3 a.m. when deputies knocked on the door to let her know her wife had been shot to death.

Fort Bend County investigators were at the scene again Wednesday morning trying to gather video of the incident.

ABC13 also looked for footage, but it doesn't appear any cameras directly captured anything.

A woman who works at a nearby bakery says she heard three gunshots and then looked out to see a commotion. It was people trying to help the victim.

"Nowadays in the U.S., there are so many gunshots, so I was scared," Kalendar Benazer said.

Neal's sister-in-law also shared a message to the person responsible.

"Just do the right thing, please. It's got to burn your conscience that you've taken a life. For my family's sake, for my sister and my nephew, please. Just do the right thing and turn yourself in," she said.

If anyone was driving along 5th Street around the time of the incident and witnessed the shooting, you're asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

