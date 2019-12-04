Stabbing spree victim says he was cut in 3 places on his head

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5731892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities began their investigation Monday night, when two men were stabbed during an attempted robbery on Redwood in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two violent men who stabbed three people during a five-hour robbery spree Monday night in southeast Houston.The series of robberies started at 6:09 p.m. and ended five hours later around 11:10 p.m., and the robbers got more violent as they went on. Houston police were first called to an apartment complex at 910 Redwood. The victim was robbed at knifepoint.Over the next few hours, police believe the same two robbers targeted men who were by themselves at 6133 Gulf Freeway, 7600 Tipps at Mason Park, 2520 Beatty and 6275 Griggs.The Griggs attack was at a convenience store and caught on surveillance video.The two robbers assaulted the victim as he was taking out the trash. They punched and stabbed him when he was already down and then stole his wallet and phone. Police say one suspect had a knife. The other had a gun.ABC13 spoke to the victim from the Mason Park attack."It all happened so fast," said the victim, who did not want to be identified out of fear for his and his family's safety.Tuesday night, he was nursing his injuries at home. He said his attackers cut his head in three places. He has 10 stitches and his eye is swollen shut.The carpenter was on his way home from the grocery store Monday evening. He was riding along Brays Bayou through Mason Park. He had just gotten off his bike when he was assaulted. The robbers stole his necklace but left behind his cash when they were scared off."I feel lucky and blessed," he told ABC13. He knows the two attacks following his were more vicious.Anyone with information about the robbers is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.