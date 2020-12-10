STAAR testing will continue at Texas schools, state says

This AM, I sent a bipartisan letter to the TEA requesting that TX seek the federal waivers necessary to cancel the STAAR test. At most, STAAR should only be used as a diagnostic tool, as opposed to determine sanctions under the A-F accountability system. #txlege pic.twitter.com/q6zs6ZZCaB — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) November 18, 2020

#TeamTSTA applauds and supports the efforts of 68 members of the Texas House, both Republicans and Democrats, who have called on the state education commissioner to seek the necessary federal waivers to cancel STAAR testing for this school year. https://t.co/jftF3X9Ckk pic.twitter.com/cGUXxekytn — TSTA/NEA (@txstateteachers) November 18, 2020

Waiving the grade promotion requirement related to STAAR testing for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.



AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The STAAR exam will continue for the this school year, according to the Texas Education Agency, but the "A" through "F" rating system will be paused.In a, the STAAR test will proceed for the 2020-21 school year in order to "provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow."Schools that incorporate results from the exam into teacher evaluations will be given time and flexibility to allow them to remove that component this school year.The TEA said STAAR results allow schools, teachers, and parents to see how individual students are performing while also giving education leaders and policymakers a picture of the impacts of the pandemic on student learning.The agency adds that the STAAR will not be used for accountability purposes this school year."The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives. The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "We continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff in our schools this year, while working to ensure students grow academically."The announcement comes weeks after more than 60 Texas legislators signed a letter asking the TEA to cancel the STAAR exam this school year.The letter, crafted by by Rep. Diego Bernal, asked the TEA to cancel the exam and have it be used as a "diagnostic tool" instead."At most, any administration of the STAAR exam during the 2020-2021 school year should only serve as a diagnostic instrument to see where our students stand academically as opposed to an assessment instrument to determine district and campus sanctions under the current A-F accountability system," read the letter.Bernal, who represents a district that covers downtown and north central San Antonio, serves as vice chairman of the State House Public Education Committee. A total of 68 legislators signed the bipartisan letter.Bernal also mentioned the "COVID Slide" in his letter, which refers to the belief that the virus has impacted large numbers of students to the point that many are now behind and/or failing."Instead of proceeding with the administration of the STAAR exam as planned, the agency, along with our districts and campuses, should be focused on providing high-quality public education with an emphasis on ensuring the health and safety of students and educators," wrote Bernal.Meanwhile, the Texas State Teachers Association supported Bernal's efforts. In a tweet posted earlier this month, the organization said, "#TeamTSTA applauds and supports the efforts of 68 members of the Texas House, both Republicans and Democrats, who have called on the state education commissioner to seek the necessary federal waivers to cancel STAAR testing for this school year."In July, just four months after the pandemic began, Gov. Greg Abbott waived the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR exam for 5th and 8th grade students.