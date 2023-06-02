Squatters featured on recent ABC13 report moves into second home 1 block away in Meyerland

Neighbors in Meyerland contacted ABC13 after they found that a couple accused of squatting last month moved into a home that has reportedly been occupied for years.

MEYERLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of squatters who lived in one house in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood featured on a recent ABC13 investigation has moved to another home a few blocks down, which has frustrated neighbors in the area.

"I saw some guys pull up and they opened the gate, and looked like they belong there," Alice Rubin said, who lives across the street from 10206 Balmforth, a house unoccupied just two weeks ago.

"They took the 'For Sale' sign down, and I thought, 'Oh, maybe they're going to be moving in, '" she said.

Rubin has since learned that they were not neighbors who moved in. They are squatters, people who break into homes and then live in them for free, often for months.

In April, ABC13 was first notified about a house at 5047 Glenmeadow, also in Meyerland. Riana Sherman and her family were about to buy the house at the time. When they found squatters, they pulled the contract.

Unfortunately for Al Montoya, who lived next door, had no choice.

"It was just constant in and out. It was just constant movement, at night especially, 12 in the morning, two in the morning, constant movement," Montoya recalled. "It was horrible. A lot of noise, people never seen before just moving in and out."

The owners of the Glenmeadow house began an eviction process, but it took months. The Precinct 5 Deputy Constable's Office confirmed they got an eviction notice for that home, but neighbors say the squatters moved out before the eviction was carried out.

However, they didn't move far. Multiple neighbors in Meyerland contacted ABC13, saying the same squatters moved to the Balmforth house, which has been unoccupied for years.

ABC13 knocked on the door today, and a man answered.

"Are you Nathaniel? Are you Mr. Henderson? Are you squatting? Are you supposed to be living here?" The unidentified man closed the door.

In court eviction records, the landlord identifies the squatters as Nathaniel Henderson and Velma (Bradley) Henderson.

According to court records, Nathaniel Henderson, who listed the Glenmeadow house in a different court document earlier this year, has an active shoplifting charge.

"I'm surprised they stayed in the area," Montoya said. "To me, that says they're not in trouble, they're not getting in trouble, you can just do it over and over and over again."

Henderson presented a so-called "lease" to constables when they showed up at Balmforth last week. That lease lists a landlord at 7400 Harwin, Suite 102. ABC13 visited the commercial building on Thursday and found the office suite did not appear to exist.

Precinct 5 Constable's Office confirms they are looking into the matter.

While reporting on the scene of the Balmforth home, the squatters inside called the Houston Police Department on the ABC13 crew out front.

The officer who arrived determined that the people inside did not want our crews to report on the matter.

No report was filed, but a court date for the people living inside the home has been set for late June.

