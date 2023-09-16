The shooting that happened near an apartment complex in Spring left one dead, one hurt, and one in custody after an argument erupted between two couples. Deputies said three infants were inside the apartment, but none were injured.

Shooter in custody after shooting at Springs apartment complex, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting that unfolded at an apartment complex in Spring early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the deadly shootout happened in an apartment complex at 21525 Spring Plaza Drive.

Authorities said there was an altercation between two couples who live in the apartment complex that led to shots fired by two men who were armed with pistols.

It is unknown what the argument was about.

Deputies said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, and one woman was transported to a hospital and is now in surgery.

Additionally, there were three children inside the apartment, but none were injured, according to deputies.