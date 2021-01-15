Spring man charged with entering US Capitol during riot

Joshua Lollar, 39, was identified by FBI agents after appearing in a Facebook live video while he clashed with and overtook police officers as he made his way inside the Capitol building, according to court documents released Friday.
Lollar became a person of interest through a tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center, court records stated.
"It appears that Lollar was at the front lines of a physical confrontation with MPD officers," FBI agent Benjamin Bullington said in federal court documents.
The Spring man traveled to Washington and attended the speech given by President Donald Trump at the Ellipse before returning to his car, the agent said. Lollar later got out and followed a crowd headed toward the Capitol. Body camera footage from D.C. Metro police officers showed a man believed to be Lollar wearing a gas mask, gloves and a tan-colored body armor vest, court documents stated.
"Yeah, I'm good," Lollar wrote on Facebook on the evening of Jan. 6, according to the FBI agent. "Just got gassed and fought with cops that I never thought would happen. I don't know what we can do, but I'm trying my best to get it done peaceful. We can't loose (sic) our America."
After posting, someone believed to be his sister sent Lollar a message telling him to 'clean off' his page out of fears of prosecution.
"Please get off Facebook or delete you in the capital (sic)," the person wrote, according to court records.
Lollar is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions, obstructing or impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstructing federally protected functions, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Lollar was at least the second person in the Houston area to be identified as part of the mob that forced its way into the building while a joint session of Congress met to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.
A joint investigation continues into former Houston police officer Tam Pham, who resigned from the department after revelations he was in the building that day.
Pham's attorney told ABC13 this week that he has spoken at length to local FBI agents and "continues to cooperate."
While Lollar and Pham have been identified by separate sources, the FBI has refused to provide specifics about local citizens' possible involvement in the violence and breach, citing the ongoing investigation.
Five people died during the ordeal, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.
The FBI has received tens of thousands of digital media tips that were being reviewed. Several dozen people and/or social media accounts of individuals who made entry into the Capitol had been identified.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.