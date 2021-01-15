Spring man charged with entering US Capitol during riot

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- A Spring man is the latest to face federal charges during the violent overrun on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Joshua Lollar, 39, was identified by FBI agents after appearing in a Facebook live video while he clashed with and overtook police officers as he made his way inside the Capitol building, according to court documents released Friday.

Lollar became a person of interest through a tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center, court records stated.

"It appears that Lollar was at the front lines of a physical confrontation with MPD officers," FBI agent Benjamin Bullington said in federal court documents.

RELATED: Houston police officer was part of Capitol storm, chief says

The Spring man traveled to Washington and attended the speech given by President Donald Trump at the Ellipse before returning to his car, the agent said. Lollar later got out and followed a crowd headed toward the Capitol. Body camera footage from D.C. Metro police officers showed a man believed to be Lollar wearing a gas mask, gloves and a tan-colored body armor vest, court documents stated.



"Yeah, I'm good," Lollar wrote on Facebook on the evening of Jan. 6, according to the FBI agent. "Just got gassed and fought with cops that I never thought would happen. I don't know what we can do, but I'm trying my best to get it done peaceful. We can't loose (sic) our America."

After posting, someone believed to be his sister sent Lollar a message telling him to 'clean off' his page out of fears of prosecution.

"Please get off Facebook or delete you in the capital (sic)," the person wrote, according to court records.

Lollar is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions, obstructing or impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstructing federally protected functions, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.



Lollar was at least the second person in the Houston area to be identified as part of the mob that forced its way into the building while a joint session of Congress met to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.

A joint investigation continues into former Houston police officer Tam Pham, who resigned from the department after revelations he was in the building that day.

Pham's attorney told ABC13 this week that he has spoken at length to local FBI agents and "continues to cooperate."

While Lollar and Pham have been identified by separate sources, the FBI has refused to provide specifics about local citizens' possible involvement in the violence and breach, citing the ongoing investigation.

RELATED: No public access to US Capitol on Inauguration day, as FBI warns of armed protests in all 50 states

Five people died during the ordeal, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.



Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded


EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



EMBED More News Videos

Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.


The FBI has received tens of thousands of digital media tips that were being reviewed. Several dozen people and/or social media accounts of individuals who made entry into the Capitol had been identified.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonriothouston police departmentprotestus capitolstate capitalfbiu.s. & worldasian american & pacific islander heritage monthpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after leading deputies to car with body inside
'I don't want to die of COVID. It's that simple,' Texas teacher says
Appointments gone within minutes at Minute Maid Park vaccination site
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust today across SE Texas
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Alabama football finalizing deal with Bill O'Brien, sources say
Missing Liberty Co. 22-year-old last seen after car crash
Show More
Yuengling beer pours into Houston this fall
Presidential oath of office: Here's what it says for inauguration
HISD students share powerful speeches inspired by MLK
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
What you need to know after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News