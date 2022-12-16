Spring ISD employee reportedly injured in accident caused by fumes at district facility

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A district employee at a maintenance facility in Spring was reportedly injured in an accident caused by fumes Friday morning.

ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene of the accident where authorities were responding on West Hardy Road and James Road.

According to a statement sent by the Spring Independent School District, one of their workers was involved in the accident, which was said to be caused by fumes that caught on fire.

The district said the staff member was transported to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

It is unclear what exactly led to the incident.

