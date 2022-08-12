8-year-old found in Spring home where 4 suspected drug dealers were arrested

Deputies found several ounces of meth, other narcotics, a stolen vehicle, a large cache of identification cards and more. A K-9 also found a man hiding under insulation in the attic.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are in custody after an 8-year-old was found in a Spring house with suspected drug dealers.

Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way on Tuesday.

At the house, deputies found several ounces of crystal methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards and credit cards, Constable Mark Herman said.

Deputies detained the homeowners, 34-year-old Dustin and 33-year-old Kassee Tavares. They also found the couple's 8-year-old son in the residence.

Officials contacted Child Protective Services.

While searching the home, a K-9 found another man, identified as Stuart Latham, 44, lying under a batt of insulation in the attic, Herman said.

A third man, identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Beal, was also found inside the house.

All four suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. They are all scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Dustin and Kassee were also charged with endangering a child. Their bonds were set at $30,000.

A judge set the bond for both Latham and Beal at $40,000.