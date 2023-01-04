Man recalls moment son called after discovery in Spring murder-suicide: 'Mom's dead in blood'

In the video above, ABC13's Daniela Hurtado talked with the woman's ex-husband who recalled the minute his son called him about the greusome discovery.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- As authorities continue searching for the motive of a mother allegedly killing her 6-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself, the woman's ex-husband recalled the moment her son made the gruesome discovery and called him.

Law enforcement is investigating Tuesday's incident, where a mother and daughter were found shot to death at a home in Spring, as a murder-suicide. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman also had two teenagers, who found the crime scene.

"My son, he's OK. He's the one who called me. He said, 'My mom's dead in blood,'" Edi Ledezma, the woman's ex-husband, told ABC13. "She had really anger management issues when she would get mad. She would go crazy, but she never got in conflict with me, never."

Ledezma said he and his ex-wife have been divorced for years but share a teen son.

Ledezma's son and his mother's teen daughter last saw their mom late Monday afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Teens find bodies after mom kills 6-year-old daughter in apparent murder-suicide near Spring: HCSO

"Thought mom had turned in early and didn't think (anything) of it. And (Tuesday) when there was still no activity, they went in to check and made the gruesome discovery," Gonzalez said during a Tuesday press conference.

The sheriff said the child's father and the woman accused of killing her were having marital problems, and she was depressed.

"She had been struggling with that, so we don't know exactly how that would fit in this picture," Gonzalez said.

This adds to the bigger conversation across Harris County about domestic violence homicides that Gonzalez said continue to hit our community hard. In 2022, more than 30% of the murders across the county were domestic violence related.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.