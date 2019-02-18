The high school basketball playoffs continued around the area Monday night, highlighted with a staggering 107-point victory.No stranger to huge wins, the Yates High School Lions took on the West Columbia Roughnecks.Yates took control of the entire game from the jump.The Lions led 32-8 to end the first quarter, thanks in part to Yates dominating every aspect on the floor.Yates will advance to the next round after their 141-34 win.