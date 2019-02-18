SPORTS

Yates High School advances in playoffs with staggering victory over Columbia

EMBED </>More Videos

The high school basketball playoffs continued with a staggering win by the Yates Lions.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The high school basketball playoffs continued around the area Monday night, highlighted with a staggering 107-point victory.

No stranger to huge wins, the Yates High School Lions took on the West Columbia Roughnecks.

Yates took control of the entire game from the jump.

The Lions led 32-8 to end the first quarter, thanks in part to Yates dominating every aspect on the floor.

Yates will advance to the next round after their 141-34 win.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportsbasketballHISDHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden: Rockets needed consistent scoring reflected in streak
VYPE Softball rankings powered by Barcelona Sports: Week 1
2019 franchise tag candidates and predictions for all 32 NFL teams
10 STARS: Santa Fe HS softball honors tragedy victims
More Sports
Top Stories
Family remembers man killed by HPD officer 22 years later
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Officials and community members discuss 'no-knock' warrants
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Rain chances for World's Championship BBQ Contest
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
FM 787 needs replacement after Hurricane Harvey, TxDOT says
Show More
Quinceañera Expo looking for models to hit the runway
Clouds will return overnight ahead of rainy Tuesday morning
10 STARS: Santa Fe HS softball honors tragedy victims
2-year-old dropped off at Houston Fire Station by stranger
Parents dead in murder-suicide at Sugar Land home
More News