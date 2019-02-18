HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The high school basketball playoffs continued around the area Monday night, highlighted with a staggering 107-point victory.
No stranger to huge wins, the Yates High School Lions took on the West Columbia Roughnecks.
Yates took control of the entire game from the jump.
The Lions led 32-8 to end the first quarter, thanks in part to Yates dominating every aspect on the floor.
Yates will advance to the next round after their 141-34 win.
