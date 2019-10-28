World Series underway: When Astros play against Washington Nationals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World Series is underway, and the Houston Astros are slated to host four games of the best-of-seven series.
The Washington Nationals jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after the first two games in Houston. The Astros came back strong, taking three in a row in DC over the weekend. Now they lead the series 3-2.
Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals:
GAME 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4
GAME 2: Nationals 12, Astros 3
GAME 3: Astros 4, Nationals 1
GAME 4: Astros 8, Nationals 1
GAME 5: Astros 7, Nationals 1
GAME 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)
GAME 7 (If necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)
