Sports

World Series underway: When Astros play against Washington Nationals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World Series is underway, and the Houston Astros are slated to host four games of the best-of-seven series.

RELATED: Houston celebrates Astros' ALCS win

The Washington Nationals jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after the first two games in Houston. The Astros came back strong, taking three in a row in DC over the weekend. Now they lead the series 3-2.

Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals:

GAME 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4

GAME 2: Nationals 12, Astros 3

GAME 3: Astros 4, Nationals 1

GAME 4: Astros 8, Nationals 1

GAME 5: Astros 7, Nationals 1

GAME 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)

GAME 7 (If necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women flash Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole on live TV during Game 5
Houston, the Astros have landed
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Chainsaw artist creates one-of-a-kind Astros artwork
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun
What Astros fans should know about history of Union Station
Show More
Why Game 5 could have been Gerrit Cole's last with the Astros
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
Check your costume! Here's the forecast for Halloween
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
O'Brien turns focus on filling big shoes of J.J. Watt
More TOP STORIES News