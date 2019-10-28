World Series underway: When Astros play against Washington Nationals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World Series is underway, and the Houston Astros are slated to host four games of the best-of-seven series.RELATED:The Washington Nationals jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after the first two games in Houston. The Astros came back strong, taking three in a row in DC over the weekend. Now they lead the series 3-2.Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals: