SPORTS

Woman of the Week: Carli Lloyd scores some of the biggest game-changing, match-winning goals

Carli Lloyd is ABC13's Woman of the Week (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
With Olympic gold medals and a World Cup championship, Houston Dash player Carli Lloyd has scored some of the biggest, game-changing and match-winning goals in women's soccer.

Until now, Lloyd has been having a whirlwind year. An MRI of her ankle sprain later this week will reveal the extent of her injury.

Lloyd is on the roster of three soccer teams this year -- the U.S. national team for the Tournament of Nations, just after rejoining the Houston Dash a few weeks ago.

She spent the spring playing for Manchester City Women in the United Kingdom, on a soccer pitch right around the corner from the site of May's terror attack.

"Life is too short," said Lloyd. "You just never know what can happen. I'm a big believer in making the most of every single day, whether you're struggling with something or something is a bit tough that day, you always have to put life into perspective."

Soccer has been a part of the 35-year-old's life for as long as she can remember.

"I loved it from an early age," she said. "I was always outside playing, I was playing with the boys. I was really playing any sport that I could get to be a part of. I've loved it ever since and I had that will and desire and everywhere I went, a ball came with me."

Lloyd has made her mark as one of the greatest scorers in U.S. soccer history, decorated with Olympic gold medals and a World Cup championship. As for the career moment that tops her list, she said it's more about the struggles than the wins that have made her a standout player.

"I look at all of the good moments I've had in my career, but I also look at the not so good moments," she said. "The times of struggle, the times of obstacle, the times where people have doubted. Without the complete journey and without all of the struggles and triumphs, it wouldn't be my journey."

Lloyd credits being cut from the U.S. under-21 team in 2003 as one of her toughest, but most character building breaks. While she admits talent will get you in the door, she said it's dedication, determination and character that will keep you there.

"I hope I've inspired others to dream big, because 10 years ago, when I said my goal was to become one of the best players in the world, there were people laughing at that," Lloyd said. "If you work hard every single day, no matter if anyone tells you that you can't do it, you can do it."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportssoccerwoman of the weekHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early
Entire Astros dugout joins in on 'Bregman stare' during win
Urban Meyer suspended for mishandling domestic abuse allegations
UH great Rob Gray Jr. gives back as a new Houston Rocket
Maldonado, White homer as Astros beat Mariner 10-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News