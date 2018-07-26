The July Bobblehead of the Month: Josh Reddick!



Wristbands will be passed out at 12am tonight at the #Astros Team Store. Those with wristbands must stay in line to purchase – leaving the line or removing your wristband forfeits your right to purchase. One bobblehead per person. pic.twitter.com/VgykpVwgDb — Houston Astros (@astros) July 25, 2018

WOO! The Astros released their bobblehead of the month for July, which features outfielder Josh Reddick.The Reddick bobblehead has protective eyewear, similar to what he wore after winning the World Series, a championship wrestling belt and bald eagle.Fans who wanted to get their hands on one had to line up at midnight Wednesday at the Astros team store. They were given wristbands to ensure their purchase, and people had to stay in line to get their bobblehead.Fans were seen lined up outside the team store, with some who have been there since Wednesday afternoon."I got the ring. I got the trophy and so I want to start having that collection and that way I can pass something on down to my children down the road," Justin Danna said.The bad news is that if you didn't get in line early, you might be missing out on the rare bobblehead. The Astros are only giving out 150 of them.