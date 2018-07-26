HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros fans wait hours to get their hands on a Josh Reddick bobblehead

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans wait to get their hands on a Josh Reddick bobblehead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
WOO! The Astros released their bobblehead of the month for July, which features outfielder Josh Reddick.

The Reddick bobblehead has protective eyewear, similar to what he wore after winning the World Series, a championship wrestling belt and bald eagle.

Fans who wanted to get their hands on one had to line up at midnight Wednesday at the Astros team store. They were given wristbands to ensure their purchase, and people had to stay in line to get their bobblehead.


Fans were seen lined up outside the team store, with some who have been there since Wednesday afternoon.

"I got the ring. I got the trophy and so I want to start having that collection and that way I can pass something on down to my children down the road," Justin Danna said.

The bad news is that if you didn't get in line early, you might be missing out on the rare bobblehead. The Astros are only giving out 150 of them.
SEE ALSO: Josh Reddick's special needs baseball field now open in Georgia


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrossportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Alex Bregman blasts umpires after ruling determines fan interference
Blackmon's homer in 9th gives Rockies 3-2 win over Astros
Gray tries to build on return as Rockies face Astros
Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Alex Bregman blasts umpires after ruling determines fan interference
Blackmon's homer in 9th gives Rockies 3-2 win over Astros
Alejandro Bedoya leads Philadelphia Union rally over Houston Dynamo
Brazosport football coach honors late athlete who battled cancer
More Sports
Top Stories
High-risk sex offender wanted after escaping halfway house
Teen charged in DWI crash expected to face judge
Officials trying to trace alcohol after teens killed in crash
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
Deputy constables chasing suspect near San Jacinto River
Baby dies at San Antonio daycare after choking on his vomit
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Show More
Thief uses screwdriver to make off with truck in N. Houston
VIDEO: Small explosive detonated near U.S. Embassy in Beijing
Man leaves home for 1st time in 20 years to see beach
Brazosport football coach honors late athlete who battled cancer
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
More News