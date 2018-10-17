SPORTS

Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

'JOSE WAS ROBBED': The families of the Houston Astros weren't happy with the umpires' call in the home run controversy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jose Altuve was robbed on Wednesday night.

That's the verdict from the wives and family members of the Houston Astros after a controversial ruling that denied the team a 2-run homer in the first inning of Game 4.

As the Red Sox's Mookie Betts went to rob Altuve of a home run, his glove hit a fan's hand. The ball first touched a fan, so naturally, one would believe it was a home run.

RELATED: Astros denied 2-run homer after controversial ruling in Game 4

Model and actress Kate Upton, wife to pitcher Justin Verlander, got deep into MLB rules with Justin's younger brother, Ben, on Twitter.



The wives of Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez turned to Instagram Stories to protest the umpire's call.

"Send the police, because Jose was robbed," wrote Noel Gonzalez.

Nina Altuve was left speechless, posting just three facepalm emojis.

SEE ALSO: High drama early after Astros home run called back for fan interference in Game 4
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosBoston Red Soxtexas newsu.s. & worldMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Jose Altuve ruled out after fan interferes with Mookie Betts' attempt to catch fly ball
Twitter reaction to Red Sox-Astros fan interference call
Astros falling behind 6-5 down the stretch in ALCS Game 4
Fan weighs in on Astros' controversial interference call
Football team waves to children's hospital patients during game
More Sports
Top Stories
Fan weighs in on Astros' controversial interference call
Astros falling behind 6-5 down the stretch in ALCS Game 4
Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs
Astros cleared of cheating after photography claims
Astros unlikely to face Boston's Chris Sale in Game 5
Houston Rockets drop season opener vs. Pelicans
Texas mom spanks teen son with belt after he took her BMW
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Show More
Parents say Pasadena teacher molested their children
Owners fighting HOA fines over truck parked in their driveway
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Dickinson student arrested over alleged threat to 'kill everyone'
Texans' Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer diagnosis
More News