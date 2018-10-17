Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy

So if a player is IN the stands fans are suppose to move over? If those are the rules MLB shouldn’t let fans sit there. They didn’t reach over the fence. @MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

Glad you asked. The last paragraph clearly states “No interference shall be allowed when a player reaches over a fence”. So no. The fans had every right at that ball pic.twitter.com/W8at5BULGV — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) October 18, 2018

I feel the need to acknowledge & address the amount of people who have called me “princess”, “honey” or a terrible “girl” sports fan. Just because I have an opinion on the call doesn’t give you the right to be degrading & disrespectful because I’m a woman. — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

Jose Altuve was robbed on Wednesday night.That's the verdict from the wives and family members of the Houston Astros after a controversial ruling that denied the team a 2-run homer in the first inning of Game 4.As the Red Sox's Mookie Betts went to rob Altuve of a home run, his glove hit a fan's hand. The ball first touched a fan, so naturally, one would believe it was a home run.Model and actress Kate Upton, wife to pitcher Justin Verlander, got deep into MLB rules with Justin's younger brother, Ben, on Twitter.The wives of Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez turned to Instagram Stories to protest the umpire's call."Send the police, because Jose was robbed," wrote Noel Gonzalez.Nina Altuve was left speechless, posting just three facepalm emojis.