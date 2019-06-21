Yordan Alvarez: What to know about the new Houston Astros star

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Yordan Alvarez is one of the newest Astros, but he's already making a big impact.Alvarez started his professional career playing two seasons in the Cuban National Series.The right-handed thrower signed as an international free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers in June 2016.Less than two months later, Alvarez was traded from the Dodgers to the Houston Astros in exchange for pitcher Josh Fields.He played for several minor league teams including the Quad Cities River Bandits, Buies Creek Astros, Corpus Christi Hooks, Fresno Grizzlies and the Round Rock Express.Alvarez was ranked among the top prospects in the Minor Leagues prior to the 2018 season.He was promoted to make his Major League debut on June 9.Alvarez became the first Astro to hit a home run in his first two games.He also became the fourth player in MLB history to hit four home runs in his first five career games.