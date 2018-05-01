SPORTS

WATCH: Basketball game highlights touching human connection

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania --
Two men playing basketball in a neighborhood park may sound simple and seemingly uneventful.

However, there was something compelling about a moment that led one father to record the moment.

John Crichton sent the video to Action News, writing: "Hey guys. I know this may not be a big news story but it should be. We should all follow the lead of these two gentlemen... Random connection that should be shared a million times. We should all follow their lead."

Crichton says the moment struck him -- two strangers at different stages of life connecting in a seemingly basic game of basketball.

The Philadelphia police officer took to social media to find out who these men were and to share the beauty and simplicity of the moment.

As it turns out, the younger man is Aaron Banks, who works for Woods Services, which helps people with disabilities and complex needs.

Gary Bloom, the older gentleman, says he had the basketball and the two played a few rounds of horse.

Gary, a lawyer in Fairless Hills, says he often goes to Mayors Playground to get some exercise, and explains their moment like this: it was a nice, pleasant occasion.

He also gets a chuckle that some who have viewed the video are noting they're different races.

He says it just doesn't matter. "We truly enjoyed each other."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News