State Wrestling Wrap: Nwankwo falls in late seconds, Area wrestlers win gold, Allen dominates

Student-athletes from Katy and Cy Creek claimed gold over the weekend at the UIL State Wrestling Tournament.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
It was one of the most highly anticipated matches of the evening in the Class 5A bracket.

Defending state champion Chidozie Nwankwo against Highland Park's Aidan Conner in the 5A, 185-pound title bout.

After it seemed as though Conner had won due to a call of interlocking hands against Nwonkwo, the Foster coaches protested. The call was overturned, forcing an overtime period.

