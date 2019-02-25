It was one of the most highly anticipated matches of the evening in the Class 5A bracket.Defending state champion Chidozie Nwankwo against Highland Park's Aidan Conner in the 5A, 185-pound title bout.After it seemed as though Conner had won due to a call of interlocking hands against Nwonkwo, the Foster coaches protested. The call was overturned, forcing an overtime period.