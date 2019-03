EMBED >More News Videos UH seniors a big part of Cougars' success in 2018-19

TULSA, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- The University of Houston Cougars tipped off their NCAA tournament redemption journey Friday in their first round matchup with the Georgia State Panthers.UH rightfully earned a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the Big Dance, with head coach Kelvin Sampson leading the Coogs to a 31-3 season and the AAC regular season championship.Houston faces the winner of No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State.In 2018, the Cougars exited the tournament after a last second shot by Michigan buried UH in the second round.