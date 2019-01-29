SPORTS

UH Cougars at highest ranking since Phi Slama Jama-era

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ever since a close loss to Temple earlier this month, the UH Cougars men's basketball team regained its cruising speed in route to wins against Wichita State and Tulsa, the latter of which helped Houston improve to 20-1.

As one of the only remaining one-loss teams in the nation, UH received No. 13 rankings this week in both Associated Press and USA Today Coaches' polls.

According to the school, the lucky placement is the team's highest since 1984, when the high flyers of then-named Akeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler rocked the rims as part of Phi Slama Jama.


Moreover, UH has a top-seven ranking in NCAA's NET, which takes into account school record, weighted record in Division I, and margin of victory

Houston looks for revenge on Thursday when it hosts Temple in a game airing on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.
