Twins send reliever Ryan Pressly to Astros for prospects

The Houston Astros have won the bidding for Minnesota Twinsright-handed reliever Ryan Pressly, one of the hottest commodities on the trade market.

The Astros will send right-hander Jorge Alcala and center fielder Gilberto Celestino to Minnesota for the right-handed Pressly, the teams announced.

Pressly was 1-1 with a 3.40 ERA (47.2 IP, 18 ER), 19 walks and 69 strikeouts for the Twins this season. He has made 51 appearances, tied for the second-most in baseball. He is a bargain, too. He is making $1.6 million this season and is under team control through 2019.

The Twins acquired Pressly in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013 from the Boston Red Sox. He has appeared in 281 games for Minnesota, going 17-16 with a 3.75 ERA (317.0 IP, 132 ER), 108 walks and 282 strikeouts.

The Twins have been busy sellers. Earlier Friday, they sent switch-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor-league right-hander Jhoan Duran and outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.

Alcala, 22, Houston's 10th-ranked prospect, was signed by the Astros in 2015 from Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic. The right-hander went 3-7 with a 3.29 ERA (79.1 IP, 29 ER), 35 walks, 82 strikeouts and three saves in 19 games (12 starts) between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi.

Celestino, 19, ranked 15th in Houston's system, was signed in 2016 out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The outfielder has played 36 games between Single-A Tri City and Double-A Corpus Christi, combining to hit .299 (40-for-134) with eight doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 36 games.
