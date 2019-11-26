Turns out 'Clutch City' is an actual place

I just came across critical information:

CLUTCH CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It isn't just a nickname, you can actually address mail to Clutch City.Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted that the post office recognizes 77002 as Clutch City, Texas.That's the zip code for the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.The judge's office happens to be that zip code, so if you're sending her any correspondence, she's asking it to be addressed to Clutch City for the rest of the NBA season.