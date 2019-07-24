Sports

Texans and Rockets named as two of most valuable franchises in sports

HOUSTON, Texas -- Good news for the Houston Texans. In a postseason that's been marked by some minor controversy and upheaval, the team has scored a spot on a prestigious list.

A new ranking from Forbes magazine places the Texans at No. 22 among the most valuable sports teams on the planet. For 2019, the estimated value of the Texans is $2.8 billion - unchanged from 2018. The team, owned by Janice McNair, notched an operating income of $161 million in 2017, Forbes says.

Elsewhere in Houston, the Houston Rockets tied with MLB's New York Mets and the NFL's Carolina Panthers at No. 38. Forbes estimates the value of the Rockets franchise at $2.3 billion, up 5 percent from 2018. Tilman Fertitta's team netted an operating income of $103 million in 2017. Exciting news for a franchise that still may be making major moves.


