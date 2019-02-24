Unfortunately, those three did not bring home any hardware. It's a new year and the rich continue to get richer. Some of those same teams are back in the mix, this time with more experience and hunger to close the deal.
On the eve of baseball's first pitches, here are VYPE's preseason rankings, brought to you by Barcelona Sporting Goods.
For the full power rankings, visit our partners at VYPE Houston.
Caught up with @SantaFeISD baseball at @vypehouston photo shoot. Indians look to make another playoff run.@abc13sports @H5AB @rome_shubert17 @landothompson5 pic.twitter.com/L0h6D0VurO— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) January 28, 2019