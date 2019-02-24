Houston sent three teams to the UIL State Baseball Tournament last season in The Woodlands, Cypress Ranch and Kingwood Park.Unfortunately, those three did not bring home any hardware. It's a new year and the rich continue to get richer. Some of those same teams are back in the mix, this time with more experience and hunger to close the deal.On the eve of baseball's first pitches, here are VYPE's preseason rankings, brought to you by Barcelona Sporting Goods.