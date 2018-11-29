As the University of Houston prepares to unveil its newest basketball facility for the first time, the University of Houston's athletics department decided to honor the man who's helped make it all possible.Tilman Fertitta will be honored during a private opening celebration of the Fertitta Center, as the school celebrates the beginning of a new era for the Houston Cougars.The entrepreneur will also be inducted into the UH Athletics Hall of Honor during Thursday's invitation-only ceremony, which will feature a ribbon cutting at center court, a 3D laser light display and video tribute."Tilman has given our athletic program a new level of confidence," UH President Renu Khator said. "His impact on the way we think about and approach athletics, and the way we go after big dreams is enormous."Fertitta's $20 million gift is the largest individual donation ever to Houston Athletics. The donation aided a $60 million transformation of what was once Hofheinz Pavilion into the new center.The Cougars will officially reveal the Fertitta Center against the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 1 on ESPN2.