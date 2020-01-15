Former Astro on cheating scandal: 'This is going to hurt us'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Very disappointed and saddened," was Phil Garner's initial reaction to learning about the sign-stealing scandal and subsequent dismissal of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and G.M. Jeff Luhnow.Garner knows a lot about baseball. The man nicknamed "Scrap-iron" played major league baseball for 15 years and managed the Astros to the 2005 World Series."I do believe this is going to be a hard knock for the Astros, it's going to be tough to come back from," said Garner.Garner says as a manager, you do everything you can to get your team back on track, but it doesn't always work out, "No matter how much you set goals and say 'Let's put this behind us,' it causes disruption and a lot of times, it doesn't work like you want to.""I want to be optimistic, but I'm afraid this is going to hurt us," said Garner.Note: Watch the full interview with Phil Garner in the video above.