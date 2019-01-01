Tensions were high as the Texas Longhorns prepared to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the All-State Sugar Bowl.Both schools use live animals as mascots, with Bevo representing the Longhorns and Uga representing Georgia.But as Uga approached his four-legged counterpart, Bevo charged through his enclosure, nearly trampling the bulldog as it escaped.Luckily, no animals or humans were harmed in the incident.And to think, it was all good just a day ago.