Texas Longhorns' mascot Bevo attacks Georgia Bulldogs' mascot Uga

The Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo added some pre-game fireworks after nearly attacking Georgia's mascot Uga.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
Tensions were high as the Texas Longhorns prepared to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the All-State Sugar Bowl.

Both schools use live animals as mascots, with Bevo representing the Longhorns and Uga representing Georgia.

But as Uga approached his four-legged counterpart, Bevo charged through his enclosure, nearly trampling the bulldog as it escaped.

Luckily, no animals or humans were harmed in the incident.

And to think, it was all good just a day ago.
