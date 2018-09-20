SPORTS

WHITE OUT: Texans to celebrate first responders against Giants

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and quarterback Deshaun Watson discuss their upcoming matchup against the New York Giants.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans are set to celebrate first responders during their home opener with a white out.

The annual Liberty White Out game will recognize first responders in honor of the work they do for the City of Houston and surrounding areas.

Fans are encouraged to wear white and arrive early. The first 50,000 fans will receive a GO TEXANS Roll-A-Banner.

In addition to the giveaway, the Texans announced that country music recording artist Clay Walker will sing the national anthem, and Josh Abbott Band will perform at halftime.

Josh Abbott Band is also set to debut their new "Deep in the Heart of Texas" song and music video during the game.
