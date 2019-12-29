Sports

Texans start AJ McCarron in last regular season game

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the AFC South clinched, the Houston Texans started quarterback AJ McCarron in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with Deshaun Watson serving as the backup.

Along with the quarterback change, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active against the Titans but isn't expected to play much, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Texans won the AFC South last week with their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are slotted into the No. 4 seed after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers earlier Sunday.

Houston had already ruled out wide receiver Will Fuller V for Sunday because of a groin injury.

The Texans will face the Buffalo Bills in Houston next weekend in the playoffs. A day and time has yet to be announced by the league.
