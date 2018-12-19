SPORTS

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Texans kicker, Ka'imi Fairbairn is a game saver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fresh off making five field goals against the New York Jets, Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Fairbairn scored 17 total points in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets, thanks to five made field goals and two made extra points.

The 17 points for Fairbairn tied his single-game career high, which he set in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns.

Fairbairn leads the NFL in points scored (136) and field goals made (34) this season. He's also the only kicker in the NFL since 2015 to record multiple games with at least five made field goals, including one make over 50 yards.
