It's time to see the team back in action. The Texans will play their first preseason game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Although big defensive play makers J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus won't be on the field, it will be worth watching to see if quarterback Deshaun Watson gets any snaps.
Watson was explosive in his rookie season for the Texans, throwing for 19 touchdowns and running for two more.
It all came to a halt when the young star tore his ACL during a practice session in November, ending his season.
Whether we'll see Watson back on the field Thursday night is still up in the air.
"If it happens, it happens. It's not a big deal. I'm just trusting the process that OB (head coach Bill O'Brien) and the organization has," Watson explained.
Aside from Watson, here's the other stuff you really want to know about the game:
Where to watch: ABC13
When to watch: 7 p.m. for Countdown to Kickoff coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
The Texans recently announced dates and times for open practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
The first date is on Saturday, August 11.