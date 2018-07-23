HOUSTON TEXANS

Football is here: Texans announce dates and times for open practice

EMBED </>More Videos

We now know who the Texans will face in 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --
This is how we know football season is just around the corner. The Texans have announced dates and times for open practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Fans have the opportunity to see their favorite players up close and personal as they gear up for the 2018-19 NFL season.

The dates and times go as followed:

Saturday, August 11: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Monday, August 13: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 15: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers)

Thursday, August 16: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers)

Gates will open at 8:15 a.m. with lines forming on Murwoth Drive. Fans can park with no charge south of the training center, off of Lantern Point Dr. in the Green Lot. That will begin at 5 a.m.

Fans can register for a training camp ticket drawing beginning July 23 until July 27 at 5 p.m. here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflsportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
D'Onta Foreman meets with fans as part of fatherhood event
What to know about Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Cubs give child a baseball after missing out on foul ball
Olney: Why the Indians have an edge over AL contenders
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
More Sports
Top Stories
4 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Hundreds search for 20-year-old who vanished while jogging
Walmart to jump into the streaming video business
Show More
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Kegg's candies to close its Houston-area stores after 72 years
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
More News