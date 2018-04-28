The Texans selected Stanford defensive back Justin Reid with the 68th overall pick. With the 80th pick, the Texans selected tackle Martinas Rankin. And at the 89th pick, the team selected Jordan Akins, a tight end out of Central Florida.
WELCOME TO H-TOWN! @HoustonTexans select @StanfordFball safety Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) with the 68th pick in the NFL Draft | https://t.co/PeX0oUEOV4 pic.twitter.com/ZBY0r482zD— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 28, 2018
TEXANS SELECT! With the 80th pick in the #NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select Martinas Rankin (@MTRankin_57), offensive lineman, Mississippi State! | https://t.co/TnMkGDsBQw pic.twitter.com/77DsNvJzqO— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 28, 2018
HOUSTON PICKS: With the 98th pick in the #NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select Jordan Akins, tight end, @UCF_Football | https://t.co/pQhowgIgvb pic.twitter.com/SwGQXn1YQc— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 28, 2018
TEXANS FANS REJOICE!!! @HoustonTexans fans react to the team’s first pick in the #NFLDraft18. Texans went with Justin Reid - S. What do you think of the pick? pic.twitter.com/YTBV3QfF6U— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) April 28, 2018
At the Texans 103rd pick, the team selected wide receiver Keke Coutee on Saturday.
The @HoustonTexans have selected WR Keke Coutee with the 103rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/xyVUmYm9Pr— Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2018
The Texans had no picks in the first round Thursday night and none in the second round, either - the first time that has happened in franchise history.
With the trio of picks in the third round, the team fulfilled needs on the offensive line, at tight end and in the secondary.
Staying home in the city of Houston, the Texans selected defensive end Duke Ejiofor in the sixth round.
IM STAYING HOME! LETS GO! CALL GOD! https://t.co/nBbRsX4FSR— Duke Ejiofor (@Duke_E_Duke) April 28, 2018
3rd Round: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State
Jordan Akins, TE, UCF
4th Round: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
6th Round: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
7th Round: Jermaine Kelley, CB, San Jose St.
