SPORTS

Texans add weapons, fill needs on both sides of the ball during NFL Draft

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Texans' trio of 3rd-round picks fulfill needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
First-year Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine got his first chance to select a player in the NFL draft on Friday.

The Texans selected Stanford defensive back Justin Reid with the 68th overall pick. With the 80th pick, the Texans selected tackle Martinas Rankin. And at the 89th pick, the team selected Jordan Akins, a tight end out of Central Florida.


At the Texans 103rd pick, the team selected wide receiver Keke Coutee on Saturday.


The Texans had no picks in the first round Thursday night and none in the second round, either - the first time that has happened in franchise history.

With the trio of picks in the third round, the team fulfilled needs on the offensive line, at tight end and in the secondary.

Staying home in the city of Houston, the Texans selected defensive end Duke Ejiofor in the sixth round.

FULL LIST OF TEXANS DRAFT PICKS:
3rd Round: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State
Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

4th Round: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
6th Round: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
7th Round: Jermaine Kelley, CB, San Jose St.

Texans' J.J. Watt offers advice for incoming rookies on draft night
EMBED More News Videos

JJ Watt gives advice about incoming rookies on NFL Draft night

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnfl draftnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News