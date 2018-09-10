As it turns out, the Honey Badger does care, at least when it comes to kids in the community.Houston Texans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, also known as the Honey Badger, was named NFLPA Community MVP of the Week.Mathieu's MVP honors come after the safety delivered 250 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.The 26-year-old Mathieu is in his first season with the Texans after spending the previous five years with the Arizona Cardinals.Mathieu recorded an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.