O'Brien: "Dre never wavered in his belief that he would beat it and he has." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2018

Statement from #Texans team physician Dr. James Muntz on S Andre Hal. pic.twitter.com/fBsQDz84iw — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2018

Hal: "I never stopped working out. I was obsessed. I just want to get back on the field." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2018

Four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal says he is in remission.Head coach Bill O'Brien announced the good news Wednesday morning to reporters.Hal was diagnosed on May 17. He explained that he had blurry vision after practice one day and went to get checked out.Doctors initially thought he had brain cancer. After multiple tests, they found lymphoma in his armpit and belly button.Hal said he wasn't scared upon hearing the diagnosis and had actually prepared for the moment, saying he knew he had God and his family on his side."I had faith in God and confidence in myself and made sure I did everything I could to beat this," Hal said.The Texans released a statement on Twitter from team physician Dr. James Muntz.the statement reads in part.Hal started treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Since he knew he wanted to come back and play, Hal opted not to do chemotherapy.Instead, he chose IV treatment once a week for a month. He also did Vitamin C infusion.When Hal was told the news that he was in remission, he says he'd already had a feeling that was going to happen."To be honest with you, I kind of knew. I felt my body getting better. I kind of knew something was getting better," Hal said.As for if we can expect to see Hal back on the field this season, head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan said "everything is on the table."Hal was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Texans. Through four seasons with the team, Hal has recorded 176 career combined tackles, 124 total tackles and nine interceptions.