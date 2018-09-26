SPORTS

'I did everything I could to beat this' Texans' Andre Hal in remission after Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis

Texans safety Andre Hal: "I just made sure I did everything I could to beat this." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal says he is in remission.

Head coach Bill O'Brien announced the good news Wednesday morning to reporters.


Hal was diagnosed on May 17. He explained that he had blurry vision after practice one day and went to get checked out.

Doctors initially thought he had brain cancer. After multiple tests, they found lymphoma in his armpit and belly button.

Hal said he wasn't scared upon hearing the diagnosis and had actually prepared for the moment, saying he knew he had God and his family on his side.

"I had faith in God and confidence in myself and made sure I did everything I could to beat this," Hal said.

The Texans released a statement on Twitter from team physician Dr. James Muntz.
"Andre has made dramatic improvements and his treating physicians have declared his disease is presently in remission. Andre will continue to be monitored while he advances through his protocols," the statement reads in part.



Hal started treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Since he knew he wanted to come back and play, Hal opted not to do chemotherapy.

Instead, he chose IV treatment once a week for a month. He also did Vitamin C infusion.


When Hal was told the news that he was in remission, he says he'd already had a feeling that was going to happen.

"To be honest with you, I kind of knew. I felt my body getting better. I kind of knew something was getting better," Hal said.

As for if we can expect to see Hal back on the field this season, head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan said "everything is on the table."

Hal was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Texans. Through four seasons with the team, Hal has recorded 176 career combined tackles, 124 total tackles and nine interceptions.

Statistics from ESPN were used in this report.
